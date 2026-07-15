Dalmia Bharat To Manufacture Low-carbon Cement In Andhra Pradesh
New manufacturing unit in Kadapa will run on over 80% renewable power, recycle all its water, and create 1,000 jobs.
Published : July 15, 2026 at 7:20 PM IST
Kadapa: Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for Dalmia Bharat Limited's (DBL) ₹3,100 crore cement manufacturing facility in the Kadapa district. The foundation-laying ceremony was attended by Puneet Dalmia, Managing Director & CEO, Dalmia Bharat Limited and senior government officials.
With an investment of ₹3100 crore, the project will establish a next-generation integrated manufacturing facility, designed to produce one of the world's greenest cements. This expansion is part of the company's 2025 announcement.
Scheduled for commissioning in the third quarter of FY28, the new Kadapa unit will become Dalmia Bharat’s largest integrated manufacturing facility in southern India with a clinker capacity of 6.1 MTPA and cement manufacturing capacity of 9.6 MTPA. The commissioning is expected to create approximately 1000 direct and indirect additional job opportunities.
Lokesh said the project reflects Andhra Pradesh's commitment to sustainable industrial growth. “We see in Dalmia Bharat a strong partner that wholeheartedly shares our vision of building a globally competitive, future-ready economy through sustainable industrialisation. We welcome the company’s continued faith in Andhra Pradesh and look forward to strengthening this partnership to create jobs, empower local communities, strengthen our industrial base and position our state as a global benchmark for green, technology-led growth."
Puneet Dalmia said Andhra Pradesh has played a pivotal role in the company's growth over the past decade. "Andhra Pradesh has been an integral part of our growth journey for over a decade. Andhra Pradesh has emerged as one of India's most progressive and investment-friendly states. Transparent governance, policy stability, world-class infrastructure, and a strong commitment to ease of doing business have created an ecosystem that has encouraged Dalmia Bharat to make yet another significant investment in the State,” he said.
"This world-class unit is a clear reflection of our long-term vision of redefining cement manufacturing for a low-carbon future. We are creating a next-generation manufacturing ecosystem capable of producing one of the world's greenest cements, while setting new benchmarks in efficiency and sustainability. We are committed to building manufacturing assets that not only support the nation's infrastructure needs today but also contribute to its sustainability goals," he added.
Dalmia Bharat is the first cement company globally to commit to the RE100, EP100 and EV100 initiatives. The company also plans to work on inclusive development in the region with the administration and local communities, and will actively increase its ongoing programmes for education, healthcare, skill development and community welfare through its flagship CSR programmes –DIKSHa and Gram Parivartan.
The expansion is expected to create business opportunities for local MSMEs, transporters, contractors, and service providers along with the overall employment opportunities at the plant, the company said.
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