ETV Bharat / business

Dalmia Bharat To Manufacture Low-carbon Cement In Andhra Pradesh

Kadapa: Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for Dalmia Bharat Limited's (DBL) ₹3,100 crore cement manufacturing facility in the Kadapa district. The foundation-laying ceremony was attended by Puneet Dalmia, Managing Director & CEO, Dalmia Bharat Limited and senior government officials.

With an investment of ₹3100 crore, the project will establish a next-generation integrated manufacturing facility, designed to produce one of the world's greenest cements. This expansion is part of the company's 2025 announcement.

Scheduled for commissioning in the third quarter of FY28, the new Kadapa unit will become Dalmia Bharat’s largest integrated manufacturing facility in southern India with a clinker capacity of 6.1 MTPA and cement manufacturing capacity of 9.6 MTPA. The commissioning is expected to create approximately 1000 direct and indirect additional job opportunities.

Lokesh said the project reflects Andhra Pradesh's commitment to sustainable industrial growth. “We see in Dalmia Bharat a strong partner that wholeheartedly shares our vision of building a globally competitive, future-ready economy through sustainable industrialisation. We welcome the company’s continued faith in Andhra Pradesh and look forward to strengthening this partnership to create jobs, empower local communities, strengthen our industrial base and position our state as a global benchmark for green, technology-led growth."