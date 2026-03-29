ETV Bharat / business

Dalal Street’s Rollercoaster: Geopolitical Tension, Oil Shocks Trigger Volatile Week

Hyderabad: The last trading week of March 2026 will be remembered as one of the most unstable periods in recent Indian market history. Stock valuations perhaps have taken a backseat as investors focused entirely on the escalating conflict in the Middle East. As the standoff between the US and Iran turned into active military strikes, India’s two main stock indices—the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty 50—were hit by a wave of geopolitical uncertainty, surging energy costs, and a falling Rupee.

To measure the full impact, a look at the closing prices of Friday, March 20, against the final close of Friday, March 27 is helpful. By the end of the week, the BSE Sensex stood at 73,583.22, a weekly fall of 949.74 points or 1.27 percent. Similarly, the NSE Nifty 50 dropped to 22,819.60, losing 294.90 points or 1.28 percent over four intense trading sessions.

A Week of Swings

The week began with what some traders called ‘Bloody Monday’ on March 23. Markets opened to news of strikes in the Strait of Hormuz, causing the Sensex to fall 2.46 percent and the Nifty 50 to drop 2.60 percent in a single day. As Brent crude oil prices climbed past $105, investors rushed to sell stocks in sectors sensitive to market swings, such as Banking, Automobiles, and Real Estate. Mid-week brought a brief period of calm.

On Tuesday, March 24, a relief rally was noticed as reports suggested possible diplomatic talks between Washington and Iran, leading the Sensex to recover 1.89 percent. This momentum continued into Wednesday, March 25, with the indices gaining another 1.6 percent.

However, while Indian markets were closed on Thursday, March 26, for Ram Navami, international crude prices jumped past $110 per barrel. This led to a sharp sell-off on Friday, March 27, where the Sensex crashed by 2.25 percent and the Nifty fell by 2.09 percent, wiping out the mid-week recovery.

Finding Safety in IT and Energy

In a week dominated by losses, IT and Energy production firms acted as safety anchors, benefiting from a weaker Rupee that hit Rs 94.82 against the US Dollar. On the NSE Nifty 50, ONGC was the top performer, gaining 5.34 percent (up Rs 14.25) to close at Rs 281.10.

Top 10 Gainers: NSE Nifty 50

Information technology companies followed as safe havens: While Wipro rose 4.59 percent (Rs 191.35), HCL Tech gained 3.60 percent (Rs 1,385.60), and TCS rose 3.25 percent (Rs 2,387.50). Other Nifty gainers included Bharti Airtel (+2.35 percent), Power Grid (+1.86 percent), NTPC (+1.67 percent), Infosys (+1.50 percent), Coal India (+1.49 percent), and Sun Pharma (+1.25 percent).

Top 10 Gainers: BSE Sensex

The BSE Sensex gainers followed a near-identical pattern, with ONGC and Wipro leading, while HCL Tech, TCS, and Bharti Airtel (Rs 1,850.00) provided much-needed stability to the 30-share index.

Sectors Under Pressure