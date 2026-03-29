Dalal Street’s Rollercoaster: Geopolitical Tension, Oil Shocks Trigger Volatile Week
In a week dominated by losses, IT and energy stocks were safe anchors while Rupee hit record low of Rs 94.82, writes ETV Bharat's Krishnanand.
Published : March 29, 2026 at 7:47 PM IST
Hyderabad: The last trading week of March 2026 will be remembered as one of the most unstable periods in recent Indian market history. Stock valuations perhaps have taken a backseat as investors focused entirely on the escalating conflict in the Middle East. As the standoff between the US and Iran turned into active military strikes, India’s two main stock indices—the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty 50—were hit by a wave of geopolitical uncertainty, surging energy costs, and a falling Rupee.
To measure the full impact, a look at the closing prices of Friday, March 20, against the final close of Friday, March 27 is helpful. By the end of the week, the BSE Sensex stood at 73,583.22, a weekly fall of 949.74 points or 1.27 percent. Similarly, the NSE Nifty 50 dropped to 22,819.60, losing 294.90 points or 1.28 percent over four intense trading sessions.
A Week of Swings
The week began with what some traders called ‘Bloody Monday’ on March 23. Markets opened to news of strikes in the Strait of Hormuz, causing the Sensex to fall 2.46 percent and the Nifty 50 to drop 2.60 percent in a single day. As Brent crude oil prices climbed past $105, investors rushed to sell stocks in sectors sensitive to market swings, such as Banking, Automobiles, and Real Estate. Mid-week brought a brief period of calm.
On Tuesday, March 24, a relief rally was noticed as reports suggested possible diplomatic talks between Washington and Iran, leading the Sensex to recover 1.89 percent. This momentum continued into Wednesday, March 25, with the indices gaining another 1.6 percent.
However, while Indian markets were closed on Thursday, March 26, for Ram Navami, international crude prices jumped past $110 per barrel. This led to a sharp sell-off on Friday, March 27, where the Sensex crashed by 2.25 percent and the Nifty fell by 2.09 percent, wiping out the mid-week recovery.
Finding Safety in IT and Energy
In a week dominated by losses, IT and Energy production firms acted as safety anchors, benefiting from a weaker Rupee that hit Rs 94.82 against the US Dollar. On the NSE Nifty 50, ONGC was the top performer, gaining 5.34 percent (up Rs 14.25) to close at Rs 281.10.
Top 10 Gainers: NSE Nifty 50
Information technology companies followed as safe havens: While Wipro rose 4.59 percent (Rs 191.35), HCL Tech gained 3.60 percent (Rs 1,385.60), and TCS rose 3.25 percent (Rs 2,387.50). Other Nifty gainers included Bharti Airtel (+2.35 percent), Power Grid (+1.86 percent), NTPC (+1.67 percent), Infosys (+1.50 percent), Coal India (+1.49 percent), and Sun Pharma (+1.25 percent).
Top 10 Gainers: BSE Sensex
The BSE Sensex gainers followed a near-identical pattern, with ONGC and Wipro leading, while HCL Tech, TCS, and Bharti Airtel (Rs 1,850.00) provided much-needed stability to the 30-share index.
Sectors Under Pressure
The decline in other sectors was widespread. Within the BSE Sensex (30 stocks), the biggest loser was Titan Company, which fell 8.62 percent (a loss of Rs 385.00). Reliance Industries followed with an 8.46 percent decline (down Rs 124.50) due to concerns over fuel taxes and margins.
Top Losers at BSE Sensex
Other major Sensex decliners were Bajaj Finance (-7.87 percent), Tata Motors (-7.25 percent), UltraTech Cement (-7.02 percent), State Bank of India (-5.93 percent), HDFC Bank (-5.74 percent), Maruti Suzuki (-5.52 percent), Axis Bank (-5.30 percent), and IndusInd Bank (-5.00 percent).
Top Losers at NSE Nifty
As against the earlier sessions where volatility fluctuated, the data confirms that Titan Company and Reliance Industries bore the heaviest weekly brunt of the geopolitical crisis. Titan Company saw its stock price tumble from Rs 4,464.85 on March 20 to Rs 4,080.00 by March 27, marking a steep weekly decline of 8.62 percent.
On the other hand, heavyweight Reliance Industries followed closely, sliding from Rs 1,472.60 to Rs 1,348.00, resulting in a value erosion of 8.46 percent.
Meanwhile, Shriram Finance, which faced extreme intra-week swings, closed the previous Friday at Rs 934.00 and ended the current week at Rs 903.00. While this represented a notable decline of 3.32 percent, the stock actually showed relative resilience compared to the aforementioned giants, having recovered from a Monday low of Rs 877.70.
The primary driver for the volatility this week remained the US-Iran war. Because India imports over 80 percent of its oil, the jump in crude prices acted as a heavy burden on the economy. This shock pushed the Rupee to a record low of Rs 94.82 and caused the 10-year government bond yield to rise to 6.9 percent, making borrowing more expensive for businesses.
“Asian and EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) currencies are expected to underperform relative to the median Emerging Market FX due to higher energy prices and their reliance on Middle East for energy imports,” said Maya Senussi, Lead Economist at Oxford Economics, in a statement sent to ETV Bharat.
Talking about the pressure on the currencies of emerging markets, Senussi said “Of the 19 major EM currencies covered by us only two appreciated this month: the Colombian Peso and the Chinese Renminbi.”
She said the rise in inflationary pressures will force more hawkish policies in several Emerging Markets, particularly if the war drags on. “Our analysis implies Emerging Market rates may have to reprice higher even if the conflict in Iran de-escalates quickly.”
The week ending March 27 was a stark reminder of India’s vulnerability to global shocks. Investors ended the week cautiously, moving money into defensive IT and Utility stocks while moving away from high-growth banking and auto shares.
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