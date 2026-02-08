ETV Bharat / business

Cybersecurity Breaches Emerge As Top Risk For India Inc: FICCI-EY Survey

New Delhi: Cybersecurity breaches and attacks have emerged as the top risks for Indian companies' organisational performance, with 51 per cent of senior leaders citing it as their primary concern, according to a new survey released on Sunday.

The 'FICCI-EY Risk Survey 2026' identified changing customer demands (49 per cent) and geopolitical events (48 per cent) as the next two most critical risks facing businesses.

The report, which draws on inputs from senior decision-makers across various sectors, highlights that technology risk is now tightly linked to operational continuity.

According to the survey, 61 per cent of respondents feel that rapid technological change and digital disruption are affecting their competitive position. An equal proportion (61 per cent) identified cyber-attacks and data breaches as major financial and reputational threats.

"More than half, 57 per cent, report potential data theft and insider fraud as significant risks, and 47 per cent acknowledge difficulty in addressing increasingly sophisticated cyber threats," the report stated.

The findings are based on a web-based survey of 137 senior decision-makers, including CXOs. The technology sector had the highest representation in the study at 21 per cent, followed by professional services.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has emerged as a dual risk area for India Inc.