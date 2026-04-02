ETV Bharat / business

Centre Waives Customs Duty On Key Petrochemicals Till June 30 Amid West Asia Crisis

New Delhi: In light of the ongoing conflict in West Asia and the consequent disruptions in global supply chains, the Government of India has decided to provide full Customs Duty exemption on critical petrochemical products till 30th June, 2026, the Finance Ministry said on Thursday.

This measure, according to the ministry, has been taken as temporary and targeted relief to ensure the continued availability of critical petrochemical inputs for the domestic industry, reduce cost pressures on downstream sectors, and safeguard supply stability in the country.

"The exemption is expected to benefit a wide range of sectors dependent on petrochemical feedstock and intermediates, including plastics, packaging, textiles, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, automotive components and other manufacturing segments,” the official statement said.

This will also provide relief to consumers of final products, according to the government. Some of the petrochemical products in the list are Anhydrous ammonia, Toluene, Styrene, Dichloromethane (methylene chloride), Vinyl chloride monomer, Methanol (methyl alcohol), Isopropyl alcohol, Monoethylene Glycol (MEG), and Phenol.