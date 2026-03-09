ETV Bharat / business

Customs Dept Issues Norms For Handling Return Of Export Cargo Amid Maritime Disruptions In West Asia

New Delhi: The Customs department has come out with norms for dealing with export cargo returning to Indian ports due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and disruptions in maritime routes amid the West Asia crisis.

The norms, issued by the CBIC on March 8 and to be valid for 15 days, stipulate that in all such cases the vessel shall be permitted to berth only at the same Indian port from which it departed, except in the case of transhipment.

The field offices under the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) will recover all export incentives, including IGST, drawback, etc., manually from such cargo, if they have already been disbursed, said the CBIC circular.

The CBIC said it has received representations from field formations indicating that, due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and the consequent disruption in maritime routes, certain vessels carrying export cargo from India are unable to reach their destination ports and are returning to Indian ports. It has been requested to prescribe a simplified procedure for handling such cargo.

Stating that the present circumstances constitute an exceptional situation affecting international shipping routes and export logistics, the CBIC prescribed procedures to facilitate trade and ensure expeditious handling of such cargo, where export cargo is brought back to Indian ports due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz or similar disruptions.

Roughly, a fifth of global seaborne crude transits Hormuz daily. The Strait of Hormuz is a vital artery for seaborne oil transportation, with limited alternative routes. The crisis in West Asia has led to spiralling prices of global oil and natural gas. The Strait is a narrow 33-kilometre passage connecting the Persian Gulf to the Arabian Sea.

On February 28, the US and Israel launched military strikes on Iran, which retaliated with attacks on American bases in the region, as well as Israel. The crisis in West Asia has escalated since then, with trade being affected. The CBIC prescribed procedure for handling cargo in three situations.