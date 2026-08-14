ETV Bharat / business

Current Account Deficit Widens To USD 6.2 Billion In June: RBI Data

Mumbai: India's current account deficit widened to USD 6.2 billion in June from a surplus of USD 1.2 billion in the year-ago month, according to preliminary data released by the Reserve Bank of India on Friday.

The current account deficit was primarily driven by a widening merchandise trade deficit, which rose to USD 30.2 billion in June 2026 from USD 19.2 billion a year earlier. Merchandise exports increased to USD 41.2 billion in June from USD 35.3 billion in the year-ago month, while imports rose at a faster pace to USD 71.4 billion from USD 54.5 billion.

The data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) also showed that the surplus in services increased to USD 17.9 billion in June 2026 from USD 16.2 billion a year earlier. Services exports rose to USD 36.4 billion from USD 32.1 billion, while imports increased to USD 18.5 billion from USD 15.9 billion.