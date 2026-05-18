ETV Bharat / business

Current Account Deficit To Widen to 2.3 Pc Of GDP In FY27 From 0.9 Pc In FY26: Report

Mumbai: India's current account deficit is set to widen to 2.3 per cent of GDP in FY27 from 0.9 per cent in FY26, a foreign brokerage said on Monday. The balance of payments (BoP) deficit is estimated to widen to USD 65 billion in the current fiscal from the last fiscal year's USD 35 billion, it said.

HSBC said it has assumed crude prices to average USD 95 a barrel, and combined it with sensitivities in oil, gold, core goods, services trade and remittances to arrive at a current account deficit of 2.3 per cent of GDP in FY27 as against 0.9 per cent in FY26.

The BoP forecast has been made after growing through trends in portfolio inflows, FDI flows, and external commercial borrowing (ECBs), it said.

The report also looked at forex reserves and opined that the nearly USD 700 billion kitty seems sufficient from the traditional perspective, but suggested the need to look at it from a dynamic perspective, better for the current times of heightened risks amid recurring global shocks.

"Using a dynamic approach, we benchmark adequacy ratios against the lowest 10th percentile thresholds from India's own history to make sure minimum support levels are available," it said.