ETV Bharat / business

'Currency Movements, Some Regulatory Issues Can Influence Short-term Investment Decisions'

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal meets Director & COO at Toshiba Corporation Koji Ikeya, in Tokyo on Tuesday ( ANI )

Tokyo: Japanese financial and investment institutions have expressed confidence in India's long-term growth prospects, while flagging currency movements and certain regulatory and policy issues as factors that could affect investment decisions in the short term, the commerce and industry ministry said on Tuesday.

These institutions held a discussion with Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal here.

"The Japanese institutions have reiterated that their long-term strategic outlook on India remains strongly positive, while noting that currency movements and certain regulatory and policy considerations can influence short-term investment decisions," the ministry said.

It said that Goyal welcomed the feedback and reiterated the government's commitment to continuously improving the ease of doing business and creating a more seamless investment environment.