'Currency Movements, Some Regulatory Issues Can Influence Short-term Investment Decisions'
Goyal emphasised that India is seeking not merely capital but long-term partnerships that bring technology, innovation, manufacturing capabilities, employment and integration with global value chains.
By PTI
Published : August 25, 2026 at 6:03 PM IST
Tokyo: Japanese financial and investment institutions have expressed confidence in India's long-term growth prospects, while flagging currency movements and certain regulatory and policy issues as factors that could affect investment decisions in the short term, the commerce and industry ministry said on Tuesday.
These institutions held a discussion with Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal here.
"The Japanese institutions have reiterated that their long-term strategic outlook on India remains strongly positive, while noting that currency movements and certain regulatory and policy considerations can influence short-term investment decisions," the ministry said.
It said that Goyal welcomed the feedback and reiterated the government's commitment to continuously improving the ease of doing business and creating a more seamless investment environment.
Goyal emphasised that India is seeking not merely capital but long-term partnerships that bring technology, innovation, manufacturing capabilities, employment and integration with global value chains.
The discussions assume significance in the context of the India-Japan objective of mobilising 10 trillion yen of Japanese private investment into India over the next decade, the ministry said.
Japan is the fifth largest investor in India. New Delhi has received USD 48.14 billion in foreign direct investments (FDI) between April 2000 and March 2026. Japan accounted for 6 per cent of total FDI attracted by India during the period. The commerce minister is here on a four-day visit beginning August 24. He is leading a 200-member business delegation to Japan.
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