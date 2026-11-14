Crystal Crop Protection IPO Opens On Nov 18; Razorpay, Sembcorp Green Infra Get Nod To Float IPOs
Crystal Crop Protection IPO to open on November 18, 2026. Sebi gives nod to Razorpay, Sembcorp Green Infra to float IPOs.
Published : November 14, 2026 at 12:02 PM IST
New Delhi: Markets regulator SEBI has given its nod to Fintech firm Razorpay Software Ltd and Sembcorp Green Infra to launch initial public offerings (IPO). Crop solutions firm Crystal Crop Protection Ltd IPO will open for subscription on November 18, 2026.
Crystal Crop IPO
Crystal Crop Protection plans to raise up to Rs 456 crore through its IPO. The price band for the issue has been fixed in the range of Rs 259-272 per equity share, valuing the company at Rs 4,438 crore at the top end.
The IPO will open on November 18 and close on November 20. The anchor investors will make the bidding on November 17.
The public issue comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 355 crore and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of shares worth up to Rs 101 crore.
In its papers filed with Sebi, the Crop solutions firm informed that the IPO proceeds will be used for repayment of debt availed by the company and its subsidiary, Saffire Crop Science. It further said that the funds drawn from the offer will finance inorganic growth through unidentified acquisitions and strategic initiatives, and meet general corporate purposes.
Crystal Crop Protection came into existence in 1994. The company offers agrochemicals and seeds. It produces herbicides, fungicides and insecticides, along with natural crop solutions, including bio-stimulants, bio-protectants, plant growth regulators, liquid fertilisers and micronutrients.
The shares will be listed on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
Razorpay IPO
Razorpay filed draft documents with Sebi via the confidential route in June 2026 for an IPO. The size of the proposed public offer is not known. However, a PTI report claimed that the issue size could be in the range of Rs 5,000-6,000 crore.
Razorpay was founded by Harshil Mathur and Shashank Kumar in 2014. The company is engaged in payment acceptance, banking, payouts, payroll, lending and other financial services through an integrated platform.
It achieved unicorn status in 2020 and has since expanded beyond payments into a broader financial services ecosystem for businesses. The fintech firm enables merchants to manage collections, payouts, payroll, cash flows and access to capital through a single platform.
The company is backed by investors like Peak XV Partners, GIC, Tiger Global, Ribbit Capital, Lone Pine Capital, Alkeon Capital and TCV.
Sembcorp Green Infra IPO
Sembcorp Green Infra approached Sebi in August to file its papers for launching an IPO to raise up to Rs 3,750 crore. According to the draft red herring prospectus, the company’s proposed IPO is entirely a fresh issue of equity shares with no offer-for-sale (OFS) component.
The company informed the IPO proceeds will be used for payment of certain borrowings by the company and its subsidiaries.
Sembcorp is one of the leading independent renewable energy power producers in India. It has generation units in 13 states and union territories. The company’s operational renewable energy capacity stood at 3.60 GW, with about 4.04 GW/GWh under construction as of March 31, 2026. Its under-construction portfolio includes 2.61 GW of renewable energy capacity and 1,433 MWh of battery energy storage system (BESS) capacity.
The firm is expanding its business to complex renewable projects, including hybrid, storage-backed, round-the-clock (RTC) and firm and dispatchable renewable energy (FDRE) projects.
Sembcorp Green Infra is promoted by Sembcorp Utilities Pte Ltd and Sembcorp Industries Ltd.
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