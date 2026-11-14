ETV Bharat / business

Crystal Crop Protection IPO Opens On Nov 18; Razorpay, Sembcorp Green Infra Get Nod To Float IPOs

New Delhi: Markets regulator SEBI has given its nod to Fintech firm Razorpay Software Ltd and Sembcorp Green Infra to launch initial public offerings (IPO). Crop solutions firm Crystal Crop Protection Ltd IPO will open for subscription on November 18, 2026.

Crystal Crop Protection plans to raise up to Rs 456 crore through its IPO. The price band for the issue has been fixed in the range of Rs 259-272 per equity share, valuing the company at Rs 4,438 crore at the top end.

The IPO will open on November 18 and close on November 20. The anchor investors will make the bidding on November 17.

The public issue comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 355 crore and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of shares worth up to Rs 101 crore.

In its papers filed with Sebi, the Crop solutions firm informed that the IPO proceeds will be used for repayment of debt availed by the company and its subsidiary, Saffire Crop Science. It further said that the funds drawn from the offer will finance inorganic growth through unidentified acquisitions and strategic initiatives, and meet general corporate purposes.

Crystal Crop Protection came into existence in 1994. The company offers agrochemicals and seeds. It produces herbicides, fungicides and insecticides, along with natural crop solutions, including bio-stimulants, bio-protectants, plant growth regulators, liquid fertilisers and micronutrients.

The shares will be listed on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Razorpay IPO

Razorpay filed draft documents with Sebi via the confidential route in June 2026 for an IPO. The size of the proposed public offer is not known. However, a PTI report claimed that the issue size could be in the range of Rs 5,000-6,000 crore.