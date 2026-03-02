ETV Bharat / business

Crude Soars, Stocks Drop After US Strikes On Iran

People walk in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei index at a securities firm ( AP )

Hong Kong: Oil prices soared, and stocks fell in Asia on Monday after US-Israeli strikes on Iran sent investors fleeing the prospect of an extended conflict in the crude-rich Middle East.

Brent briefly spiked almost 14 per cent and West Texas Intermediate nearly 12 per cent at the start of business after the attack on the Islamic Republic, which killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other senior officials.

The bombings have also seen the vital Strait of Hormuz -- through which around 20 per cent of global seaborne oil passes -- effectively shut and several ships attacked, fanning supply fears.

Equity markets across Asia sank, with Tokyo, Hong Kong, Singapore, Wellington and Taipei all deep in the red. US futures were down more than one per cent.

However, energy firms rallied, with Australia's Woodside Energy jumping more than five per cent and Santos climbing nine per cent, while PetroChina added almost four per cent in Hong Kong. Inpex in Japan was up more than 10 per cent.

Gold -- a key go-to safe haven in times of turmoil -- climbed two per cent.

While the strikes have ramped up geopolitical worries, traders wound down their initial bets, with crude sitting around five per cent higher and stock markets paring losses.

Brent, the international benchmark for crude, had already rallied last week on growing concerns that Trump would order an attack as talks aimed at curtailing Iran's nuclear programme stuttered.

"If higher oil prices persist, it raises the risk of stickier headline inflation and can slow the pace at which inflation prints improve," wrote Saxo Markets' Charu Chanana.

"That does not automatically mean policy tightening, but it can make the Fed more cautious about cutting quickly, because energy-driven inflation can spill into expectations and broader pricing behaviour over time."

The US president has called on Iranians to rise up against their government and said the war could last "four weeks".

Iran's retaliatory missile and drone campaign in the Gulf killed four people and wounded dozens more, the UAE foreign ministry said.

While Iran has not officially closed the Strait of Hormuz, its Revolutionary Guards have warned against transiting the waterway.

Trump's Achilles heel'

On Sunday, at least two ships were struck, one off Oman's coast and another off the UAE's, the British maritime security agency UKMTO said.

Iranian state television said an oil tanker was struck and was sinking after trying to "illegally" pass through the strait.

In such a situation, insurance costs become prohibitive, said Amena Bakr, head of Middle East and OPEC+ research at analysts Kpler, predicting that the price could hit $90.

The main shipping companies have already confirmed that they are suspending the passage of their fleets along the route.

"While some alternate infrastructure could be used to bypass the Strait of Hormuz, the net impact from its closure would be a loss of eight to 10 million bpd (barrels per day) of crude oil supply," said Jorge Leon, an analyst with Rystad Energy, in a note on Saturday.

In theory, oil-importing countries have reserves, with OECD members required to maintain 90 days' worth of stocks, but prices above $100 cannot be ruled out.