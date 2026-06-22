ETV Bharat / business

Crude Prices Drop, Most Stocks Rise On 'Positive' US-Iran Talks

Pedestrians stand in front of electronic boards displaying the foreign exchange rate of the Japanese yen against the US dollar (L) and other currencies (R), along a street in Tokyo on June 22, 2026. ( AFP )

Hong Kong: Oil prices fell Monday on optimism over US-Iran peace talks, with mediators flagging a "roadmap" to a final agreement, while most equities rose thanks to another healthy start for tech firms.

After a meeting planned for Friday was cancelled owing to fighting between Israel and Hezbollah, the negotiations finally got underway on Sunday in Switzerland with teams led by US Vice President JD Vance and Iran's Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf. Traders remain in buoyant mood after news that the two foes had ended their conflict, which had sent energy costs soaring and stoking inflation, sending shivers through the global economy.

There were initial jitters following reports that Iran had called off the talks over US President Donald Trump's threat to carry out more strikes if Hezbollah kept attacking Israel, but mediators Pakistan and Qatar said the talks took place in "a positive and constructive atmosphere". The mood improved as Qatar and Pakistan announced progress, which aim to address Tehran's nuclear programme and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, through which a fifth of oil and gas pass.

The two said the United States and Iran agreed to set up a "communication line" to avoid incidents in the crucial waterway, and "the High Level Committee has agreed upon a roadmap towards reaching a final deal within 60 days, laying the foundation for the immediate commencement of further technical talks".

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi added on X that "mediation has delivered major progress to end Lebanon War". Both main oil contracts fell in early trade, while most stock markets advanced. Tokyo climbed two percent, Seoul was up more than one percent and Taipei jumped 2.7 percent.

The gains came on the back of another rally in tech firms, particularly chipmakers including South Korea's SK hynix, Taiwan's TSMC and Japan's Advantest. Sydney, Wellington and Jakarta also advanced, though there were losses in Hong Kong, Shanghai and Singapore.

"Following the positive response last week to reports of a US-Iran ceasefire, markets are likely to open with a cautious tone to start the new week as it remains clear that the situation in the Middle East remains fragile," said National Australia Bank's Skye Masters.

"The dollar is likely to remain supported, the oil price could swing either way but at current levels the risk is for a lift higher." Sterling remained under pressure after suffering selling following Thursday's election of UK Labour politician Andy Burnham that ramped up expectations he will oust beleaguered Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

The embattled premier "is expected to announce on Monday that he will step down as prime minister after overwhelming pressure from Labour MPs to make way for Andy Burnham", Britain's Guardian newspaper said. Investors were nervous that Burnham could introduce fresh spending plans that would add to the country's already huge debt pile.

- Key figures around 0230 GMT -