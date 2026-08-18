ETV Bharat / business

Crude Oil Futures Rise Tracking Global Trends

New Delhi: Crude oil prices rose marginally by Rs 69 to Rs 8,132 per barrel in the futures trade on Tuesday amid positive global trends.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil futures for August delivery rose by Rs 69, or 0.86 per cent, to Rs 8,132 per barrel in a business turnover of 8,535 lots. Analysts said the rise in bets by participants kept crude oil prices higher in futures trade.