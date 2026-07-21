ETV Bharat / business

Crude Oil Gains Nearly 1 Pc To Rs 8,014/barrel In Futures Trade

New Delhi: In a volatile session, crude oil prices rose nearly 1 per cent to Rs 8,014 per barrel in futures trade on Tuesday amid persistent geopolitical tensions in West Asia and concerns over supply disruptions.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for August delivery increased by Rs 65, or nearly 1 per cent, to Rs 8,014 in a business turnover of 13,945 lots.

The September contract also advanced Rs 17, or 0.22 per cent, to Rs 7,856 per barrel in 982 lots.

Analysts said crude prices gained after Iran carried out retaliatory attacks against US-linked military installations in Jordan and Bahrain following Washington's airstrikes, raising concerns over further escalation in West Asia.

In global markets, Brent oil futures for September delivery were marginally lower at USD 88.82 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for the same month was flat at USD 82.43 per barrel.