ETV Bharat / business

Crude Oil Futures Rebounds 3 Pc To Rs 8,536/Barrel On Renewed US-Iran Tensions

New Delhi: Crude oil prices rebounded by over 3 per cent to Rs 8,536 per barrel in futures trade on Monday after fresh military exchanges between the US and Iran heightened concerns over supply disruptions in West Asia.

Ending a three-day losing streak, the most-traded contract for June contract rose by Rs 255, or 3.08 per cent, to Rs 8,536 per barrel in 10,943 lots, on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). It had finished at Rs 8,281 per barrel on Friday. The July contract also strengthened, rising Rs 225, or 2.77 per cent, to Rs 8,360 per barrel in 2,306 lots.

In the previous session, it had settled at Rs 8,135 per barrel. Analysts said oil prices recovered as investors reassessed geopolitical risks after the US military carried out fresh strikes on Iranian radar and drone-control facilities following reports that Tehran had shot down an American drone.

In response, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it targeted an airbase used by US forces in operations near Southern Iran, while Kuwaiti authorities reported intercepting hostile missile and drone attacks following the American strikes.

The latest military actions highlighted the fragility of the weeks-long ceasefire and raised concerns that negotiations aimed at securing a broader agreement between Washington and Tehran could face fresh hurdles, according to analysts.