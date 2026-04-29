ETV Bharat / business

Crude Oil Futures Fall 1 Pc To Rs 9,417 As UAE Exits OPEC

Crude oil tanker "Chios," left, has its cargo pumped into the Chevron Products Company refinery, one of California's largest petroleum processing facilities, in El Segundo, Calif., on Friday, April 17, 2026. ( AP )

New Delhi: Crude oil prices fell nearly 1 per cent to Rs 9,417 per barrel in futures trade on Wednesday, tracking losses in global benchmarks after the United Arab Emirates announced that it will exit the oil cartel OPEC producer group. Analysts said persistent uncertainty over the US-Iran conflict and continued disruption in the Strait of Hormuz capped losses in oil prices.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for May delivery fell Rs 68, or 0.72 per cent, to Rs 9,417 per barrel. Traders attributed the decline to weak global trends following the UAE's announcement that it will leave the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its wider OPEC+ alliance effective on May 1.

The UAE had been a longtime member of OPEC, first through Abu Dhabi in 1967 and later after the country was formed in 1971. In the international markets, Brent crude for the June contract decreased 0.34 per cent to USD 104.04 per barrel, and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) fell 0.68 per cent to USD 99.25 per barrel in New York.