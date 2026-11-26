ETV Bharat / business

Credit Card Spends Nearly 6 Times Debit Card Purchases In October; ATM Withdrawals Stay High

Cash withdrawals at ATMs and PoS terminals were over Rs 2.33 lakh crore during October 2026 ( IANS )

New Delhi: Credit card spends were nearly six times the value of debit card purchases in October, while ATM cash withdrawals remained close to credit card expenditures, reflecting the continued coexistence of digital payments and cash.

Credit card spending stood at about Rs 2.45 lakh crore during October, against Rs 40,492 crore in expenses through debit cards, according to the Reserve Bank of India's monthly data on ATM, acceptance infrastructure and card transactions.

Cash withdrawals at ATMs and PoS terminals were over Rs 2.33 lakh crore during the month, marginally lower than credit card spends.

Credit card spending was dominated by online transactions, which accounted for Rs 1.54 lakh crore, while purchases at physical point-of-sale (PoS) terminals amounted to Rs 90,562 crore. Other credit card transactions were valued at about Rs 119 crore.

In contrast, debit card spending was tilted towards physical retail transactions. Purchases at PoS terminals stood at Rs 24,957 crore, while online transactions amounted to Rs 15,284 crore. Other debit card transactions were worth Rs 251 crore.