ETV Bharat / business

Court Bars Carmicheal Mine Opponent From Pursuing Adani's Confidential Data

Brisbane: The Supreme Court of Queensland has issued permanent orders preventing an anti-fossil-fuel activist from seeking or using confidential information belonging to Adani's Carmichael coal mines in Australia, concluding a multi-year legal dispute between the company and one of its most persistent opponents.

Under the orders, Ben Pennings must cease all attempts to obtain confidential business information from Bravus employees, contractors or prospective contractors, and is barred from encouraging others to disclose such information, according to a statement issued by Bravus Mining and Resources. Bravus, part of the Adani Group, agreed not to pursue its legal costs.

The firm operates the Carmichael coal mine in the Galilee Basin. It produces about 10 million tonnes of coal each year for the export market. The permanent orders prohibit Pennings from seeking or promoting the disclosure of confidential information, including through "direct action" campaigns aimed at eliciting insider leaks. They do not restrict his ability to engage in lawful protest or advocacy.

Bravus had lodged a civil claim against Pennings, the national spokesperson for the group Galilee Blockade, alleging he sought to disrupt the operations of the Carmichael coalmine, its suppliers and contractors. Its chief operating officer, Mick Crowe, welcomed the outcome, saying the company's objective had always been to stop conduct it characterised as harassment and intimidation.

"We started this legal action in the Supreme Court to stop Mr Pennings from harassing and intimidating our employees and contractors," he said. "This damages claim was never never about money. All we wanted was for Mr Pennings to stop trying to get our confidential information and using it to harass and intimidate our contractors and suppliers to pressure them to stop working with us."

According to evidence filed in court, Pennings' campaigns - including blockades, office incursions and targeted pressure on suppliers - contributed to several major businesses cutting ties with Bravus, while others were forced to invest in additional security. Pennings himself was previously arrested during a protest at Pinkenba aimed at disrupting work on the Carmichael mine and rail project.

"The settlement comes after Mr Pennings failed in his bid to have the Supreme Court exempt him from submitting evidence in the lead up to a trial for fear he would incriminate himself," the statement said.