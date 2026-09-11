ETV Bharat / business

In August, Cost Of Home-cooked Veg, Non-Veg Thalis Rose 1% and 5% On-year: Crisil

File - People eat food at the Atal Canteen during the inauguration of 25 Atal Canteens, crossing the 100th mark, on the death anniversary of ex-Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, in New Delhi on Sunday ( ANI )

New Delhi: Ratings agency Crisil has observed in August 2026, the cost of home-cooked vegetarian and non-vegetarian thalis rose 1% and 5% on-year, respectively. According to Crisil's monthly indicator of food plate cost for the month of August 2026, the average cost of preparing a thali at home is calculated based on input prices prevailing in north, south, east and west India. The monthly change reflects the impact on the common man’s expenditure. The data also reveals the ingredients (cereals, pulses, broilers, vegetables, spices, edible oil and cooking gas) driving the change in the cost of the thali. It further said that the elevated prices of onion, vegetable oil, rice and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) kept the thali cost high despite a decline in potato and tomato prices. Infographics for Home-Cooked Thali (ETV Bharat)