In August, Cost Of Home-cooked Veg, Non-Veg Thalis Rose 1% and 5% On-year: Crisil
Elevated prices of onion, vegetable oil, rice and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) kept the thali cost high despite a decline in potato and tomato prices.
Published : September 11, 2026 at 6:57 PM IST
New Delhi: Ratings agency Crisil has observed in August 2026, the cost of home-cooked vegetarian and non-vegetarian thalis rose 1% and 5% on-year, respectively.
According to Crisil's monthly indicator of food plate cost for the month of August 2026, the average cost of preparing a thali at home is calculated based on input prices prevailing in north, south, east and west India.
The monthly change reflects the impact on the common man’s expenditure. The data also reveals the ingredients (cereals, pulses, broilers, vegetables, spices, edible oil and cooking gas) driving the change in the cost of the thali.
It further said that the elevated prices of onion, vegetable oil, rice and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) kept the thali cost high despite a decline in potato and tomato prices.
It said onion prices rose to Rs 40 per kg in August 2026 from Rs 28 per kg in August 2025, driven by supply tightness.
"Unseasonal rainfall and hailstorms in Maharashtra during March-April reportedly damaged the late-season crop and stored inventories, while a 5-6% decline in rabi production further constrained availability. Vegetable oil and LPG cylinder prices rose 11% and 10% on-year, respectively, due to supply disruptions and elevated energy prices caused by the conflict in West Asia," the report said.
It, however, said that the increase in thali costs was partly offset by lower potato and tomato prices, which declined 12% and 28% on-year, respectively.
"Potato prices softened due to an estimated 2-3% increase in rabi production, supported by acreage expansion, while tomato prices were lower on-year as a one-month delay in summer planting shifted supplies from May-June to July-August," it said.
The report further said that non-veg thali cost rose due to an estimated 10% on-year increase in broiler prices, which accounted for 50 per cent of the cost, driven by higher feed prices
"On-month, the cost of a veg thali rose 1%, while that of a non-veg thali declined 1% in August. Onion prices rose 17% on-month, pushing up thali costs. However, a 7% decline in tomato prices and relatively stable prices of other commodities prevented a further uptick. The cost of a non-veg thali declined due to an estimated 4% on-month decline in broiler prices amid moderation in demand due to Shravan month," it added.
Read More