ETV Bharat / business

Core Sector Output Growth Rises To Five-Month High Of 5 Pc In June

New Delhi: Production growth of nine core infrastructure sectors rose to a five-month high of 5 per cent in June due to an increase in output of cement, electricity and iron ore, official data released on Monday showed. The core sectors' growth was 1.1 per cent in June 2025 and 3.2 per cent in May 2026.

The data has been released with a new base year, 2022-23, replacing the earlier base year of 2011-12. The government has also added iron ore to the index, increasing the number of core sectors to nine. According to the official data, production of crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, and fertiliser declined during the month.

On the other hand, production of cement and electricity rose by 9.8 per cent each, and of iron ore, which has been included in the index under the new series, jumped by 43.9 per cent in June.

Coal output rose by 1.4 per cent in June against a 6.8 per cent contraction in the same month last year. Steel output growth slowed down to 4.6 per cent from 10.2 per cent in June 2025. During April-June 2026-27, the key sectors expanded by 3.6 per cent against 1 per cent in the same period last year.