ETV Bharat / business

Core Infrastructure Sectors Output Rises By 5.4 Pc In July

New Delhi: Production growth of nine key infrastructure sectors rose to 5.4 per cent in July following an increase in output of coal, refinery products, cement, electricity and iron ore. The core sectors' growth was 3.2 per cent in July 2025 and 6 per cent in June 2026.

From June, the data has been released with a new base year, 2022-23, replacing the earlier base year of 2011-12. The government has added iron ore to the index, increasing the number of core sectors to nine.