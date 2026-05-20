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Core Infrastructure Sectors' Output Grows 1.7 Pc In April

In April, the output of coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, and fertiliser was recorded as negative growth

Core Infrastructure Sectors
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By PTI

Published : May 20, 2026 at 5:20 PM IST

1 Min Read
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New Delhi: Production growth in eight core infrastructure sectors rose 1.7 per cent in April, driven by higher output of steel, cement and electricity, according to government data released on Wednesday.

These eight sectors expanded by 1 per cent in the same month last year. The pace of expansion was 1.2 per cent in March. Coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, and fertiliser output recorded negative growth during the month under review.

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Industrial Output Growth Slows To 5-Month Low Of 4.1 Pc In March

TAGGED:

IIP GROWTH
COAL IN INDIA
CORE INFRASTRUCTURE SECTORS

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