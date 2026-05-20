ETV Bharat / business

Core Infrastructure Sectors' Output Grows 1.7 Pc In April

New Delhi: Production growth in eight core infrastructure sectors rose 1.7 per cent in April, driven by higher output of steel, cement and electricity, according to government data released on Wednesday.

These eight sectors expanded by 1 per cent in the same month last year. The pace of expansion was 1.2 per cent in March. Coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, and fertiliser output recorded negative growth during the month under review.