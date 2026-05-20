Core Infrastructure Sectors' Output Grows 1.7 Pc In April
In April, the output of coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, and fertiliser was recorded as negative growth
Representational Image (IANS)
By PTI
Published : May 20, 2026 at 5:20 PM IST
New Delhi: Production growth in eight core infrastructure sectors rose 1.7 per cent in April, driven by higher output of steel, cement and electricity, according to government data released on Wednesday.
These eight sectors expanded by 1 per cent in the same month last year. The pace of expansion was 1.2 per cent in March. Coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, and fertiliser output recorded negative growth during the month under review.
Also Read
Industrial Output Growth Slows To 5-Month Low Of 4.1 Pc In March