Core Infra Sectors Grow By 1.8 Pc In November

The output of core industries, coal, crude oil, natural gas, petroleum, refinery products, electricity, fertiliser, and steel contracted by (-) 0.1% in October this year.

By PTI

Published : December 22, 2025 at 8:22 PM IST

New Delhi: India's eight key infrastructure sectors grew at a slower pace of 1.8 per cent in November against 5.8 per cent in the same month last year, amid a dip in production of crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, and electricity, according to official data released on Monday.

The performance of these sectors, however, improved month-on-month, the data showed. The output of eight core industries -- coal, crude oil, natural gas, petroleum, refinery products, electricity, fertiliser, and steel -- contracted by (-) 0.1 per cent in October this year.

During the April-November period of this fiscal, the output of these sectors grew by 2.4 per cent against 4.4 per cent in the same period last fiscal.

