ETV Bharat / business

Core Infra Sectors Grow By 1.8 Pc In November

New Delhi: India's eight key infrastructure sectors grew at a slower pace of 1.8 per cent in November against 5.8 per cent in the same month last year, amid a dip in production of crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, and electricity, according to official data released on Monday.

The performance of these sectors, however, improved month-on-month, the data showed. The output of eight core industries -- coal, crude oil, natural gas, petroleum, refinery products, electricity, fertiliser, and steel -- contracted by (-) 0.1 per cent in October this year.