Core Industries Growth Flat In October; Coal, Electricity Output Decline: Govt Data

New Delhi: Growth of eight key infrastructure sectors remained flat in October as expansion in output of petroleum refinery products, fertiliser and steel was offset by a contraction in coal and electricity production, according to official data released on Thursday.

The eight core industries of coal, crude oil, natural gas, petroleum refinery products, electricity, fertiliser, and steel had expanded by 3.3 per cent in September and by 3.8 per cent in October 2024.

Coal production declined by 8.5 per cent, electricity generation by 7.6 per cent, and natural gas production by 5 per cent. Crude oil output fell by 1.2 per cent in October on an annual basis, according to the Index of Eight Core Industries released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

On the other hand, petroleum refinery products' output was up by 4.6 per cent, fertiliser production by 7.4 per cent, steel by 6.7 per cent, and cement by 5.3 per cent year-on-year in October.

The zero growth in October 2025 dragged the cumulative growth of eight sectors during April-October to 2.5 per cent compared to 4.3 per cent in the year-ago period.