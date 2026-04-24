ETV Bharat / business

Consumption Sustaining Growth; Predictable Support Essential For GDP Expansion: Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman inaugurates the new premises of the State Bank of India (SBI) Local Head Office, at Maharashtra Circle, in Kharadi, Pune district, Maharashtra, Friday, April 24, 2026. SBI Chairman CS Setty, right, is also present. ( PTI )

Pune: Domestic consumption is sustaining the growth momentum in the economy, and predictable policy support is essential to ensure that the pace of GDP expansion continues, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday.

Speaking at an event organised by SBI here, Sitharaman also said that a committee of bankers is looking into the issue of whether to allow exclusive distribution tie-ups for selling third-party products by banks or adopt an open architecture approach.

She also urged banks to focus on the physical contact with customers as they go global and digital. The minister further said that the disinvestment process of IDBI Bank will continue going ahead. "...consumption emerging out of its domestic market itself is able to sustain our growth, which is the fastest even now in the world," she said.

The finance minister said that while it is necessary for the consumption for the growth process to continue, it is also pertinent to have predictable policies.

"...unless our domestic manufacturing, agricultural growth, tourism, IT and related services sector are given that constant support, predictable support, India's growth story will be difficult to keep up," she added.

Stating that exports are also important, Sitharaman appreciated the work of exporters in the last few months amid the setbacks like the US tariffs, wherein they have found newer markets while facing troubles from one.

Replying to a question on policy support to the affected sectors because of the current Middle East crisis, she said the government will see what it can best do and added that things are very dynamic at present, with talks between the US and Iran being on.

She also reminded that the government has responded with a targeted package for the US tariff-impacted entities. To a question on the asset quality impact at banks because of the Middle East crisis, Sitharaman suggested that there is no need to be concerned, as the non-performing assets are at a multi-decade low.