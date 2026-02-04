ETV Bharat / business

Competition Commission Orders Probe Against Indigo For Unfair Business Practices

New Delhi: The Competition Commission on Wednesday ordered a detailed probe against IndiGo for unfair business practices, little over two months after the country's largest airline cancelled thousands of flights due to operational issues.

In a 16-page order, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) said that by cancelling thousands of flights, which constituted a significant portion of the scheduled capacity, IndiGo effectively withheld its services from the market, creating an artificial scarcity, limiting consumer access to air travel during peak demand.

"Such conduct by a dominant enterprise may be viewed as restricting the provision of services under Section 4(2)(b)(i) of the Act," the regulator said. Section 4 of the Competition Act pertains to abuse of dominant position.