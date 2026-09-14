ETV Bharat / business

Commerce Ministry To Set Up Central Processing Dept To Implement Faceless Trade Facilitation System

New Delhi: The commerce ministry has decided to set up a central processing department in the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) to implement a faceless trade facilitation system, a move aimed at promoting ease of doing business for exporters and importers.

According to an office memorandum of the DGFT, the Central Processing Department (CPD) will act as a central unit for processing of trade-related applications. It will be located at the central licensing area in Delhi. "The system is proposed to be dedicated to the nation during the second fortnight of October 2026," it said.

The faceless trade facilitation is a key initiative of the government which is aimed at enabling faceless, paperless and jurisdiction-free processing of trade-related applications. It would help reduce processing time, enhance transparency and improve ease of doing business for exporters and importers.