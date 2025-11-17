ETV Bharat / business

Comm Min Recommends Antidumping Duty On Low Ash Metallurgical Coke From 6 Countries

The DGTR has concluded that the product has been exported to India at a price below the normal value, resulting in dumping.

Antidumping Duty On Low Ash Metallurgical Coke
Representational Image (ANI)
author img

By PTI

Published : November 17, 2025 at 8:26 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

New Delhi: The Commerce Ministry's arm DGTR has recommended imposition of an antidumping duty on low ash metallurgical coke from six countries - Australia, China, Colombia, Indonesia, Japan and Russia. The duty is aimed at guarding domestic players from cheap imports. In its preliminary findings, the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) has concluded that the product has been exported to India at a price below the normal value, resulting in dumping.

"The authority recommends imposition of provisional anti-dumping duty on the imports of the subject goods, originating in or exported from the subject countries," according to a notification of the DGTR.

Indian Metallurgical Coke Manufacturers Association had filed an application on behalf of the domestic industry for initiation of an anti-dumping investigation on the imports from these countries. The recommended duty ranges between USD 73.55 per ton and USD 130.66 per ton.

While the DGTR recommends the duty, the finance ministry takes the final decision to impose the same. Anti-dumping probes are conducted by countries to determine whether domestic industries have been hurt because of a surge in cheap imports.

As a countermeasure, they impose these duties under the multilateral regime of the Geneva-based World Trade Organisation (WTO). Both India and China are members of multilateral organisations that deal with global trade norms.

The duty is aimed at ensuring fair trading practices and creating a level-playing field for domestic producers vis-a-vis foreign producers and exporters. India has already imposed anti-dumping duty on several products to tackle cheap imports from various countries, including China.

Also Read

Stainless Steel Industry Seeks Anti-Dumping Duties On Cheap Imports To Protect Local Players

TAGGED:

INDIA TRADE
WTO
METALLURGICAL COKE
DGTR

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Everything Changed Because Water Came Home: 'Water Mother' And Ramoji Excellence Award Recipient Amla Ashok Ruia

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: Srikant Bolla On Being Born Without Eyesight But Not Without Vision

'Soorue Makleo': Nowgam Blast Happened Minutes From My Home. Here Is What I Witnessed That Night

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: I Want A World Where Education Is Not Decided By Where A Child Is Born, Says Akash Tandon

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.