ETV Bharat / business

Commerce Ministry Discusses India-US Trade Performance With Exporters, Their Issues On Market Access

New Delhi: The commerce ministry has asked industry and exporters to share their concerns regarding access to the US market so that the issues can be taken up with their American counterparts, an official said on Tuesday. The industry official said that some exporters urged the ministry to try to conclude the trade pact with the US at the earliest to reduce the uncertainties on the tariff front.

The meeting was chaired by Additional Secretary in the ministry Darpan Jain. He is also the country's chief negotiator for the India-US bilateral trade agreement (BTA).

The deliberation is important as Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will visit the US in late September to attend the G-20 Trade Ministerial in Milwaukee and hold bilateral talks with USTR Jamieson Greer. The two-day ministerial will begin on September 30. Goyal is also likely to lead a business delegation to Chicago next month after the G20 trade ministerial.

According to an exporter, order books from the US are good, but their order volume has reduced. Due to the prevailing tariff uncertainties, US buyers are not placing big orders, nor are they giving long-term orders, the exporter said and added that American buyers are diversifying their sources of imports, the official said.

Further, the industry flagged concerns over safeguard measures imposed by the US on quartz surface products and urged the commerce ministry to take up the matter with American authorities. Representatives of export promotion councils shared export data with the ministry and discussed the performance of their respective sectors.

The meeting was intended to discuss recent trade trends, the overall sector-wise performance of India-US trade, and the recent developments in bilateral trade. The sectors which were represented at the meeting include pharmaceuticals, engineering, textiles, agriculture, chemicals, marine products, leather, automobiles, auto components, handicrafts, and plastics.

Industry chambers CII, FICCI, Assocham and apex exporters body FIEO also participated in the deliberations. India and the US are negotiating a bilateral trade agreement. In February, both sides announced the finalisation of the framework for the first phase of the pact, but changes in the US tariff landscape have led to further negotiations between the two countries on the agreement.