ETV Bharat / business

Commerce Ministry Amends Certain Rules Of Export Promotion Mission Initiative To Support Exporters

New Delhi: The Commerce Ministry has modified the guidelines on the Rs 25,060 crore Export Promotion Mission to expand exporters' participation in international trade events, improve market access, and enhance support for MSMEs facing geographical disadvantages, an official statement said on Wednesday.

To enable wider participation and provide enhanced support, the Department of Commerce has amended the Guidelines for Market Access Support, Trade Regulations, Accreditation and Compliance Enablement and Logistics Interventions for Freight and Transport under the Niryat Disha Sub-Scheme.

Under Market Access Support, the guidelines have been amended to increase the maximum export turnover level from Rs 75 lakhs in the previous year to Rs 50 crore to be eligible for availing reimbursement of airfare for participating in buyer-seller meets (BSMs), trade fairs, and trade delegations.

The government will also enhance airfare reimbursement to up to 95 per cent for Micro and Small Exporters and up to 80 per cent for other eligible exporters. The Market Access Support intervention seeks to strengthen India's export market access through structured support for activities such as buyer-seller meets (BSMS), reverse buyer-seller meets (RBSMS), trade fairs, exhibitions, and related market access initiatives.

Under the amended guidelines, the list of certificates eligible for reimbursement has been expanded from 462 to 600. It is aimed at enabling greater coverage of support to MSMEs to meet internationally recognised quality, safety, and technical requirements.