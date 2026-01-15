ETV Bharat / business

Cognizant Set to Begin Operations in Visakhapatnam, 25,000 Jobs Planned

Visakhapatnam: IT major Cognizant is set to commence temporary operations in Visakhapatnam later this month. The foundation stone for the company’s permanent campus, coming up on 22.19 acres at Kapuluppada, was laid on December 12, 2025, by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh. On the same day, the temporary office facility in the Mahati Block at Hill-2 was inaugurated.

The temporary facility will begin operations with 800 employees. Orders have been issued to transfer 500 Cognizant employees from various states to Visakhapatnam based on their base locations, while another 300 senior employees have also been shifted to the city. After resolving logistical and operational issues, formal operations are expected to be launched on the 26th of this month.

Cognizant Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ravi Kumar has already stated that an additional 4,500 employees are willing to relocate to Visakhapatnam. Initially, the company had planned to employ 8,000 people in phases at its permanent Kapuluppada campus. However, significant changes were announced during a meeting between the Chief Minister and the Cognizant CEO an hour before the foundation stone-laying ceremony.

During the meeting, Naidu requested the creation of 25,000 job opportunities, to which the CEO responded with a commitment to meet the target. Industry experts believe that if this plan materialises, Visakhapatnam's IT landscape could undergo a major transformation over the next three to four years.