ETV Bharat / business

Coforge Chairman Bhatt Resigns Amid Concerns Over Board Evaluation Process, Co Says No Bearing On Business

New Delhi: Coforge Chairperson O P Bhatt resigned abruptly from the company after an internal audit raised concerns over the manner in which a 'board evaluation report' was handled, the IT firm disclosed on Wednesday, while asserting that the move will not have any bearing on the financial or operational performance.

The Coforge scrip tanked in the aftermath of the disclosure made through a clutch of BSE filings which stated that the internal auditor's review of the process followed in relation to the 'Board Evaluation Exercise' had identified certain concerns over the manner in which the BER had been dealt with and presented to the board.

"Certain material information contained in or relating to the BER and the performance of the chairman had not been fully disclosed to the Board when the BER was presented," Coforge added.

The company immediately rushed to clarify that the Board Evaluation Exercise conducted in March/April 2026, for the previous year, "does not in any way relate to the financial statements or financial reporting or to any financial matters of the company". Nor does it have any bearing on the company's operations, business performance and near-term, medium-term or long-term stated guidance, the mid-tier IT company asserted.

Such matters, it added, solely relate to the Board Evaluation Exercise, which is a regulatory requirement.

In another regulatory filing, Coforge said: "members of the Board of the company have noted the resignation of Non-Executive Independent Director and Chairperson of the Company, O P Bhatt with immediate effect".

Coforge explained that as part of the internal audit plan for Q2 FY26, the company's internal auditor reviewed the process followed in relation to the Board Evaluation Exercise under the guidance of the Chairman and the resulting Board Evaluation Report (BER) presented by the Chairman to the board.

In simple terms, a board evaluation report refers to a document that assesses performance of the board members.

"The review identified certain concerns in relation to the manner in which the BER had been dealt with and presented to the board," Coforge said, adding certain information relating to the BER and the performance of the Chairman had not been fully disclosed to the board.

Following these observations, the board raised concerns and sought an explanation from Bhatt over issues identified in the review.

The filings, however, did not offer any detail on the specific concerns that had been flagged, or what the particular gaps in disclosures were all about.

The company further said Bhatt responded to the issues raised, and the board was in the process of considering and evaluating his explanation and had not taken any final call in the matter.