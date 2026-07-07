ETV Bharat / business

Cochin Shipyard OFS: Institutional Buyers' Portion Oversubscribed

New Delhi: Institutional investors on Tuesday oversubscribed the portion reserved for them in the government's stake sale offer in Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL). As against the base offer size of over 59.66 lakh CSL shares, institutional buyers put in bids for about 74 lakh shares -- over-subscribing their portion 1.23 times. Bidding will continue till close of market hours.

The indicative price for the bids is Rs 1,401.85/share, as against the floor price of Rs 1,400/share. Through the two-day Offer-for-Sale (OFS), the government is selling over 1.32 crore shares, or up to a 5.04 per cent stake in shipbuilding company CSL, which includes a base offer of 2.52 per cent of equity and an additional 2.52 per cent as the green-shoe option in case of oversubscription.

The 5.04 per cent share sale at the set floor price is expected to fetch about Rs 1,800 crore for the exchequer. The floor price was set at a discount of 7 per cent over Monday's closing price of Rs 1,504.75.