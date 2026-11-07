ETV Bharat / business

Coca-Cola's Indian Bottling Arm HCCH Files IPO Papers; Entire Issue To Be Offer For Sale

Coca Cola International is selling its shares in the Indian bottling arm ( File )

New Delhi : Global beverage major The Coca-Cola Company's Indian bottling business, Hindustan Coca-Cola Holdings Ltd (HCCH), has filed draft papers with Sebi to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO).

The proposed IPO will be entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 99.75 crore equity shares by promoter Hindustan Coca-Cola Overseas Holdings Pte Ltd, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) dated November 6.

Since the issue is entirely an OFS, the company will not receive any proceeds from the IPO, with the entire amount going to the selling shareholder.

The filing comes months after Coca-Cola in June said it was exploring a potential listing of HCCH, the parent entity of its Indian bottling arm Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB) in 2027.

According to the TKC Report cited in the DRHP, HCCH was the largest non-alcoholic ready-to-drink (NARTD) beverage company by revenue operating exclusively in India in FY26. It was also the largest bottler within the Coca-Cola System in India, based on units of concentrate sold.

The company prepares, packages, distributes and sells a diversified portfolio of beverages across three categories -- sparkling, hydration and stills, including juices. As of June 30, 2026, its portfolio comprised 41 beverages.

Its distribution network covered around 1.7 million retail outlets through 2,273 distributors as of June 30, 2026, highlighting its extensive presence across the country.

For the three-month period ended June 30, 2026, the company's retained units reported revenue from operations of Rs 4,310.17 crore, registering a year-on-year growth of 20.46 per cent. Total sales volume grew 18.61 per cent during the period.

In terms of ownership, The Coca-Cola Company, through Hindustan Coca-Cola Overseas Holdings Pte Ltd, held a 60 per cent stake in HCCH as of the DRHP filing date, while Jubilant Beverages Ltd owned the remaining 40 per cent.