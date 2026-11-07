Coca-Cola's Indian Bottling Arm HCCH Files IPO Papers; Entire Issue To Be Offer For Sale
Coca Cola's international arm to divest its stake in the Indian bottling arm as part of global asset-light strategy
By PTI
Published : November 7, 2026 at 5:56 PM IST
New Delhi: Global beverage major The Coca-Cola Company's Indian bottling business, Hindustan Coca-Cola Holdings Ltd (HCCH), has filed draft papers with Sebi to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO).
The proposed IPO will be entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 99.75 crore equity shares by promoter Hindustan Coca-Cola Overseas Holdings Pte Ltd, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) dated November 6.
Since the issue is entirely an OFS, the company will not receive any proceeds from the IPO, with the entire amount going to the selling shareholder.
The filing comes months after Coca-Cola in June said it was exploring a potential listing of HCCH, the parent entity of its Indian bottling arm Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB) in 2027.
According to the TKC Report cited in the DRHP, HCCH was the largest non-alcoholic ready-to-drink (NARTD) beverage company by revenue operating exclusively in India in FY26. It was also the largest bottler within the Coca-Cola System in India, based on units of concentrate sold.
The company prepares, packages, distributes and sells a diversified portfolio of beverages across three categories -- sparkling, hydration and stills, including juices. As of June 30, 2026, its portfolio comprised 41 beverages.
Its distribution network covered around 1.7 million retail outlets through 2,273 distributors as of June 30, 2026, highlighting its extensive presence across the country.
For the three-month period ended June 30, 2026, the company's retained units reported revenue from operations of Rs 4,310.17 crore, registering a year-on-year growth of 20.46 per cent. Total sales volume grew 18.61 per cent during the period.
In terms of ownership, The Coca-Cola Company, through Hindustan Coca-Cola Overseas Holdings Pte Ltd, held a 60 per cent stake in HCCH as of the DRHP filing date, while Jubilant Beverages Ltd owned the remaining 40 per cent.
Jubilant Beverages became one of the promoters of HCCH in July 2025.
The proposed listing is part of the broader backdrop of The Coca-Cola Company's asset-light strategy, under which it has been divesting its bottling assets globally. India is the fifth-largest market for Coca-Cola globally.
As part of this strategy, in 2024, The Coca-Cola Company franchised its bottling operations in Rajasthan, Bihar, the Northeast and parts of West Bengal to existing bottlers.
The company realised USD 290 million (around Rs 2,420 crore) from the refranchising of these operations. The franchises were awarded to three bottlers -- Kandhari Global Beverages, SLMG Beverages and Moon Beverages.
Coca-Cola operates in the Indian market through two entities -- Coca-Cola India and HCCB. Incorporated in February 1997, HCCB operates 14 bottling plants across the country.
Headquartered in Bengaluru, HCCB's operations are spread across 10 states.
It manufactures and sells beverages including Coca-Cola, Thums Up, Sprite, Minute Maid, Maaza, SmartWater, Kinley, Limca and Fanta, among others.
Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Citigroup Global Markets India, JP Morgan India, Morgan Stanley India Company, Axis Capital, Goldman Sachs (India) Securities and IIFL Capital Services are the book-running lead managers to the issue. KFin Technologies is the registrar.
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