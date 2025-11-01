ETV Bharat / business

Coal India Production Drops 9.8 Pc To 56.4 MT In October

Coal India is targeting coal production of 875 million tonnes in 2025-26 with a dispatch target of 900 MT to meet rising energy demands.

Coal India Production drops in october 2025
Representational Image (ANI)
By PTI

Published : November 1, 2025 at 7:22 PM IST

New Delhi: State-owned CIL on Saturday said its production declined 9.8 per cent to 56.4 million tonnes (MT) in October. The company's production was 62.5 MT in the corresponding month of the previous fiscal year. However, no reasons were given by the company for the drop in production.

Coal India Ltd's (CIL's) subsidiaries, which registered a drop in production during the month include Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (BCCL), South Eastern Coalfields Ltd (SECL) and Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL).

CIL's production also dropped 4.5 per cent to 385.5 MT in the April-October period of the current fiscal year, over the year-ago period. The company's output was 403.8 MT in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

Coal India, which accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output, is targeting coal production of 875 million tonnes in 2025-26, with a dispatch target of 900 MT, to meet rising energy demands. This represents significant growth, as the company is also implementing a strategy to increase dispatch from its mines. During 2024-25, CIL produced 781.07 MT of coal.

