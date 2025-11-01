ETV Bharat / business

Coal India Production Drops 9.8 Pc To 56.4 MT In October

New Delhi: State-owned CIL on Saturday said its production declined 9.8 per cent to 56.4 million tonnes (MT) in October. The company's production was 62.5 MT in the corresponding month of the previous fiscal year. However, no reasons were given by the company for the drop in production.

Coal India Ltd's (CIL's) subsidiaries, which registered a drop in production during the month include Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (BCCL), South Eastern Coalfields Ltd (SECL) and Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL).