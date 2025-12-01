ETV Bharat / business

Coal India's Production Drops By 3.7 Pc In Apr-Nov Period To 453.5 Mn

New Delhi: State-owned CIL's coal production dropped by 3.7 per cent to 453.5 million tonnes (MT) in the April-November period of the current financial year, even as the government is taking several steps to ramp up domestic output and bring down the reliance on imports. Coal India Ltd (CIL), which accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output, produced 471 MT of fossil fuel in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

However, the company's production rose by 1.2 per cent to 68 MT during the last month, over 67.2 MT in November last fiscal. In the financial year 2024-25, CIL produced 781.1 MT of coal, nearly 7 per cent below the company's target for the year.