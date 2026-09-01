Coal India Output Dips 5.7 Pc In August, Offtake Rises 5.5 Pc
The miner's offtake rose 5.5 per cent to 60.6 million tonnes in August
By PTI
Published : September 1, 2026 at 8:10 PM IST
Kolkata: State-run Coal India Ltd's production declined 5.7 per cent to 47.5 million tonnes in August as against 50.4 million tonnes in the year-ago month, according to provisional data released by the company on Tuesday. The miner's offtake rose 5.5 per cent to 60.6 million tonnes in the last month as compared to 57.4 million tonnes in August 2025, the data said.
For the cumulative period between April and August this year, CIL's coal production stood at 267.5 million tonnes, down 4.5 per cent from 280.2 million tonnes in the corresponding period last fiscal. Offtake during the five months rose 6.7 per cent to 322.9 million tonnes, compared to 302.6 million tonnes in the year-ago period, it said.
Among CIL's subsidiaries, Eastern Coalfields Ltd (ECL) recorded the sharpest output growth in August at 39.5 per cent, producing 3.7 million tonnes against 2.7 million tonnes in the year-ago month.
Central Coalfields Ltd (CCL) and Western Coalfields Ltd (WCL) also posted gains of 19.5 per cent and 24.7 per cent, respectively.
Northern Coalfields Ltd (NCL) and Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL), the company's two largest producers, saw output fall by 24.8 per cent and 10 per cent, respectively, during the month. South Eastern Coalfields Ltd (SECL) also reported a 10.2 per cent decline, while the output growth of Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (BCCL) remained flat.
On offtake, ECL and WCL led the growth chart with increases of 45.3 per cent and 47.3 per cent, respectively, followed by CCL at 28.1 per cent. NCL's offtake fell 23.7 per cent, while BCCL saw a marginal decline of 1.4 per cent.
Coal supplies to the power sector grew 4.5 per cent during the month to 48.46 million tonnes, from 46.39 million tonnes in August last year, the company said in a separate statement.
Supplies to the non-regulated sector (non-power) rose 9.6 per cent to 12.12 million tonnes from 11.06 million tonnes a year earlier. The higher supplies enabled the company to liquidate around 55 million tonnes of pithead coal stocks during the first five months of the current fiscal year, it said.
The miner currently has approximately 76 million tonnes of coal available at its pitheads to support power generation requirements in the coming months. CIL said it was preparing to ramp up both production and supplies as the rainy season recedes and drier months approach.
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