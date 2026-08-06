ETV Bharat / business

Coal India Forays Into Iron Ore Mining, Emerges Preferred Bidder For Odisha Block

New Delhi: State-owned CIL on Thursday said it has emerged as the preferred bidder for the Gadadharpur iron ore block in Odisha, marking the country's largest coal miner's foray into iron ore mining. Coal India Ltd (CIL) is mainly engaged in mining and production of coal and accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic output of the dry fuel.

The move further signals the company's broader diversification plan amid a long-term energy transition. The mining lease has been awarded on an auction premium of 114.05 per cent of the value of mineral dispatched.

CIL's entry into iron ore mining aligns with the government's push to boost domestic production of critical minerals and secure raw material supply chains for the steel sector, which is central to the country's infrastructure and manufacturing ambitions.

The block is at the G3 exploration stage with a total resource estimated at 288 million tonnes, CIL said in a filing to the BSE. A G3 exploration stage block is a mineral mining area undergoing preliminary exploration. Its purpose is to zoom in on smaller target zones identified during broad regional surveys, using closer-spaced sampling, mapping, pitting, and initial core drilling to estimate mineral content.

Under the terms, Coal India will have one year to complete the formalities to be declared the successful bidder and up to three years to execute the mining lease deed, the filing said.