Coal Import Drops Marginally In August To 20.58 MT

New Delhi: India's coal import dropped by marginal 0.6 per cent to 20.58 million tonne in the month of August, over the year-ago period. The country's coal import was 20.70 MT in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal. In the April-August period of FY26, the coal import dropped to 118.07 MT from 121.18 MT a year ago, according to data compiled by B2B e-commerce solution provider mjunction services.

Of the total imports in August, non-coking coal volume stood at 11.55 MT, against 13.04 MT a year ago. Coking coal import was at 4.82 MT against 4.53 MT imported in August last fiscal.

During April-August FY26, non-coking coal import was at 72.17 MT, lower than 78.68 MT imported during the same period last fiscal. Coking coal import stood at 27.04 MT as against 24.79 MT a year ago.