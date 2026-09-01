ETV Bharat / business

CNG Price Hiked By Rs 2 Per Kg In Mumbai

An attendant refuels a vehicle at a CNG filling station in Thane following a price hike of Rs 2 per kg implemented at midnight on August 31 across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. ( PTI )

Mumbai: Mumbai's CNG and piped city gas distributor Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL) has raised the price of compressed natural gas (CNG) by Rs 2 per kg in Mumbai and other operating areas, citing a sharp increase in input gas costs following the ongoing crisis in the Middle East.

The revised CNG price in and around Mumbai will be Rs 88 per kg, the city gas distributor said in a statement.

The hike follows Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) hiking CNG price in Delhi by Rs 3.89 per kg to Rs 86.98 per kg, from Rs 83.09 per kg earlier. The increase took the cumulative rise in Delhi CNG prices this year to nearly Rs 10 per kg.

CNG in Delhi was priced at Rs 77.09 per kg at the beginning of the year. It was raised by Rs 6 per kg in four instalments in the second half of May, taking the price to Rs 83.09 per kg before Saturday's hike.

MGL said demand for CNG has remained strong, with a significant portion of the gas required for the CNG segment being sourced through imported spot re-gasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG).

The rise in international-index-linked gas prices has substantially increased the company's input costs, forcing it to source more gas at higher spot RLNG prices to meet demand, MGL said.