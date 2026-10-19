US Close To Finalising Trade Deal With India: Marco Rubio Day Before Mumbai Visit
The US Secretary of State said every country has a "complex set of factors that it has to take into account".
Published : October 19, 2026 at 2:23 PM IST
New Delhi: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Monday said the United States was "very close" to finalising a trade deal with India, as he linked Donald Trump's energy waivers and halt on sanctions policy to broader trade considerations.
Rubio made the comments in Uzbekistan, a day before his scheduled two-day visit to India. He is set to meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Mumbai on Tuesday. On Wednesday, Rubio will travel to Gujarat's Jamnagar, home to one of the world's largest refineries.
"We've had to waive sanctions over the past few months because of the impact on global supplies and prices. We have to manage all of these things. We're trying to finalise a trade deal with India right now. We're very close to doing that. That's one of the things we take into consideration when the President decides national security waivers and things of that nature," he said, while speaking to reporters in Samarkand, where he participated in the C5+1 ministerial meeting.
#WATCH | United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio says, "...We're trying to finalise a trade deal with India right now. We're very close to doing that."— ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2026
On Russian oil and gas, United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio said, "We've had to waive sanctions over the past few… pic.twitter.com/rFNkHAUDEo
The US Secretary of State said every country has a "complex set of factors that it has to take into account".
"Geography is real. For some countries, it's very difficult to acquire energy from alternative sources. That's not an excuse, but all of that has to be balanced when making foreign policy," he said.
Trump recently issued an executive order implementing the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026, while simultaneously waiving its secondary tariffs on major buyers of Russian oil.
At its core, the broader bilateral trade negotiation between the US and India acts as an exchange: lower, more predictable US tariffs on Indian goods in return for wider market access for American products in India.
Under a framework announced in February, the US cut its reciprocal tariff on Indian goods from 25 per cent to 18 per cent and removed an additional 25 per cent duty linked to India's purchases of Russian oil. In return, India committed to eliminate or reduce tariffs on US industrial goods and a range of farm products, including tree nuts, fruit, soybean oil, wine and spirits.
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal had said that the first tranche had been finalised and was in legal drafting but that implementation would depend on clarity about India's competitive advantage.
Meanwhile, EAM Jaishankar had said the talks are nearing a "landing point", while US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said on October 2 that a deal was not imminent.
India's merchandise exports surged 23 per cent to $44.4 billion in September 2026, while the trade deficit narrowed.
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