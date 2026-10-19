ETV Bharat / business

US Close To Finalising Trade Deal With India: Marco Rubio Day Before Mumbai Visit

New Delhi: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Monday said the United States was "very close" to finalising a trade deal with India, as he linked Donald Trump's energy waivers and halt on sanctions policy to broader trade considerations.

Rubio made the comments in Uzbekistan, a day before his scheduled two-day visit to India. He is set to meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Mumbai on Tuesday. On Wednesday, Rubio will travel to Gujarat's Jamnagar, home to one of the world's largest refineries.

"We've had to waive sanctions over the past few months because of the impact on global supplies and prices. We have to manage all of these things. We're trying to finalise a trade deal with India right now. We're very close to doing that. That's one of the things we take into consideration when the President decides national security waivers and things of that nature," he said, while speaking to reporters in Samarkand, where he participated in the C5+1 ministerial meeting.

The US Secretary of State said every country has a "complex set of factors that it has to take into account".

"Geography is real. For some countries, it's very difficult to acquire energy from alternative sources. That's not an excuse, but all of that has to be balanced when making foreign policy," he said.

Trump recently issued an executive order implementing the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026, while simultaneously waiving its secondary tariffs on major buyers of Russian oil.