ETV Bharat / business

Cipla Partners With Qilu Pharmaceutical To Launch Keytruda Biosimilar In US

New Delhi: Drug major Cipla Ltd on Thursday said its wholly owned subsidiary, Invagen Pharmaceuticals Inc, has entered into a strategic partnership with Qilu Pharmaceutical for the licensing and supply of a biosimilar to the cancer drug Keytruda in the United States.

The product, QL2107, is a biosimilar to pembrolizumab (Keytruda) and aims to improve access to advanced therapies for cancer patients while lowering treatment costs, Cipla said in a regulatory filing.

Under the agreement, Qilu will be responsible for the development, regulatory registration, and supply of the product, while Cipla will leverage its commercial presence to market the asset in the US.