ETV Bharat / business

CIL Plans 10-Year Roadmap To Slash 243 MT Coal Imports

New Delhi: State-owned Coal India Ltd is planning a comprehensive 10-year roadmap to slash the current 243 MT coal import volume through ramped-up domestic production, coal quality upgrades, and logistics cost parity.

The proposed roadmap targeting coal import cuts includes a detailed forensic audit of imports, backed by sector-specific policies and phased shift strategies to boost local supply, a source said.

It will also include the National Washery & Logistics Grid to streamline coal washing and transport, addressing key bottlenecks in the supply chain.

Coal India Ltd (CIL), which accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output, also plans to engage a consultant for the preparation of the roadmap and suggesting measures relating to non-tariff barriers.

The coal behemoth plans "to develop and execute a comprehensive Ten-Year Roadmap (2026-2036) for the total substitution of all 'substitutable' coal imports, targeting a reduction in the current 243 MT import volume through domestic augmentation, quality enhancement (beneficiation), and logistical price-parity," the source added.