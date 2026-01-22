ETV Bharat / business

CIL Dispatches Record 375 MT Coal Via Rail With Third-Party Sampling Till Dec FY26

New Delhi: State-owned Coal India Ltd (CIL) on Thursday announced a major milestone, having dispatched about 375 million tonnes of coal through the rail mode, all sampled by third-party sampling agencies (TPSAs), till December of the current fiscal. The achievement underscores CIL's enhanced focus on quality assurance and supply chain reliability amid rising domestic demand for coal, which powers a chunk of the country's electricity generation.

This volume highlights the success of third-party sampling protocols mandated by the government to ensure unbiased quality checks, bring down disputes with power plants and check pilferage.

"Till December FY 2026, CIL has dispatched about 375 million tonnes (MTs) of coal through rail mode which was sampled by TPSAs," the company said in a filing to BSE.

Of this, half of the dispatches were made through silos where the installed automatic mechanical samplers ensured high standards of coal quality process control. The coal behemoth is aiming to increase this quantity to around 80 per cent in the current fiscal.