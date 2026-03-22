ETV Bharat / business

CII Flags Disruptions Faced By Indian Companies Due To West Asia Conflict

New Delhi: The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) said Indian companies are facing disruptions ranging from shipment delays to shortages of key raw materials due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

In a statement, CII Director General Chandrajit Banerjee said Indian firms are already witnessing downstream effects as the conflict disrupts key maritime routes and tightens global supply chains. "Indian companies are experiencing downstream effects, from shipment delays to constraints in key energy inputs, as well as emerging shortages in essential raw materials and intermediates across several sectors that rely heavily on timely cross-border flows," he said.

The industry body noted that disruptions have also placed pressure on energy markets and trade, affecting both imports and exports, with ripple-effects being felt across manufacturing and other industries.

"The conflict in the Middle East has disrupted critical maritime routes and placed pressure on global supply chains, energy markets, and both imports and exports," Banerjee stated. Despite emerging challenges, CII underscored that India is better placed than in the past to absorb external shocks.