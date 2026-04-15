ETV Bharat / business

CIC Flags 'Avoidable Suspicion' Of Tax Evasion Complaints Being 'Quietly Settled'; Moots Tracking System

New Delhi: The lack of a formal status-tracking mechanism for tax evasion complaints can fuel suspicion among complainants that their case may have been "quietly settled" or closed without due consideration, the Central Information Commission has said, while advising GST authorities to introduce a monitoring system.

In a recent order, Information Commissioner Vinod Kumar Tiwari observed that complainants currently have no structured way to know the progress of their tax evasion petitions (TEPs), forcing them to repeatedly use the RTI route.

"The absence of any institutional mechanism within the Respondent Public Authority for enabling complainants/TEP filers to ascertain the status of their complaints often gives rise to avoidable suspicion and apprehension in the minds of such complainants that the matter may have been quietly settled or closed without due consideration of the allegations raised," Tiwari observed.

He said that "such opacity unnecessarily results in multiple RTI applications and avoidable second appeals before the Commission".

The advisory came while disposing of a batch of 10 appeals where the applicant had sought detailed information on action taken against multiple firms based on her tax evasion complaints. The Commission upheld the denial of detailed information during the pendency of investigations, noting that such disclosures are exempt under provisions of the RTI Act.