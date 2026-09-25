Cochin International Airport Limited AGM Approves 55% Dividend To Shareholders; Unveils Major Expansion And Consultancy Plans
CIAL establishes CIAL ACES, a new consultancy division offering expertise in areas including airport construction planning, runway development, cargo operations, ground handling and commercial operations.
Published : September 25, 2026 at 5:16 PM IST
Ernakulam: The 32nd Annual General Meeting of Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) approved the Board of Directors’ recommendation for a 55% dividend to shareholders, as the airport company announced a series of expansion and diversification initiatives.
Addressing the AGM, Chief Minister V D Satheesan said CIAL would leverage its long-standing experience and technical expertise to enter new sectors and provide specialised services to other airports and agencies.
As part of this expansion, CIAL has established CIAL ACES, a new consultancy division offering expertise in areas including airport construction planning, runway development, cargo operations, ground handling and commercial operations.
"The division’s maiden project will be the implementation of a passenger verification system at Durgapur airport in West Bengal," the Chief Minister said.
Multimodal Hub, Convention Centre
Satheesan also announced plans to develop Cochin International Airport at Nedumbassery into a premier multimodal logistics hub.
Other projects include the development of an allied global convention centre, expansion of revenue streams and the adoption of innovative technologies aimed at improving the passenger experience.
CIAL reported its highest-ever financial performance during the 2025-26 financial year. The company recorded gross revenue of ₹1,220 crore and a net profit of ₹502 crore.
During the year, CIAL handled 73,134 flight services and 1.14 crore passengers, according to the figures presented at the AGM.
Free Ground Power for Arriving Flights
The Chief Minister also formally inaugurated CIAL ACES and the Bridge Mounted Equipment (BME) Service, which provides ground power to aircraft parked at the airport.
Satheesan said the ground-power facility would be provided free of charge to all arriving flights, describing it as the first such complimentary facility introduced at an Indian airport.
CIAL Managing Director S Suhas IAS, Company Secretary Rajeev K, Chief Financial Officer Saji Daniel, Higher Education Minster Roji M John, senior officials and shareholders attended the AGM.
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