ETV Bharat / business

Cochin International Airport Limited AGM Approves 55% Dividend To Shareholders; Unveils Major Expansion And Consultancy Plans

Chief Minister V D Satheesan said CIAL would leverage its long-standing experience and technical expertise to enter new sectors and provide specialised services to other airports and agencies. ( ETV Bharat )

Ernakulam: The 32nd Annual General Meeting of Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) approved the Board of Directors’ recommendation for a 55% dividend to shareholders, as the airport company announced a series of expansion and diversification initiatives.

Addressing the AGM, Chief Minister V D Satheesan said CIAL would leverage its long-standing experience and technical expertise to enter new sectors and provide specialised services to other airports and agencies.

As part of this expansion, CIAL has established CIAL ACES, a new consultancy division offering expertise in areas including airport construction planning, runway development, cargo operations, ground handling and commercial operations.

"The division’s maiden project will be the implementation of a passenger verification system at Durgapur airport in West Bengal," the Chief Minister said.

Multimodal Hub, Convention Centre

Satheesan also announced plans to develop Cochin International Airport at Nedumbassery into a premier multimodal logistics hub.

Other projects include the development of an allied global convention centre, expansion of revenue streams and the adoption of innovative technologies aimed at improving the passenger experience.

CIAL reported its highest-ever financial performance during the 2025-26 financial year. The company recorded gross revenue of ₹1,220 crore and a net profit of ₹502 crore.