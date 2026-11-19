ETV Bharat / business

China's Used Phones Find New Homes From Karachi To Algiers

Shenzhen: In the maze of Shenzhen's neon-lit Huaqiangbei electronics market, buyers from Africa to Bangladesh buy dozens of used phones at a time -- even with cracked screens -- to sell back home.

"From all China, the broken mobile phones come here," Akhtar Muhammad, 38, a Pakistani businessman, told AFP as he browsed the stacks of devices in the southern Chinese city. "We will fix them in Pakistan."

The supply is mind-boggling. As the world's largest smartphone producer, China discards over 400 million devices annually, the China Association of Circular Economy estimates. As chip shortages and rising prices around the world make new devices harder to afford, so the demand for pre-owned phones is also soaring.

Mama, a 24-year-old Nigerian buyer, said he had bought around 40 used phones in one day in Shenzhen, which this week hosts Asia-Pacific leaders including US President Donald Trump.

"They are more expensive in Africa because we don't have big suppliers or markets like this one," Mama told AFP. "If I buy and send them to my country, I get profit."

Nearby, another Nigerian buyer haggled with a stall owner. His haul included damaged iPhone 13 Pro and 14 Pro models bought for 1,000 to 2,000 yuan ($150 to $300) each. He plans to repair their screens locally before shipping them home for a lucrative resale.

Repair not replace

In particular, people in emerging markets such as South Asia and Africa, where there is less purchasing power, are turning to used models, Counterpoint Research analyst Ivan Lam told AFP.

The global secondary smartphone market grew 13 percent year-on-year in the first half of 2026 to 150 million units, according to Counterpoint. In Pakistan, people often opt to repair rather than replace broken devices, said Muhammad, who has been coming to China since 2007.

"Maybe people use one mobile phone for four or five years. It's not the same like USA, Europe. They change every year or every six months," he said.

But outside Huaqiangbei's crowded stalls, a more formalised alternative is taking root: PaiJiTang Mall, a self-service second-hand marketplace run by Chinese recycling company ATRenew.