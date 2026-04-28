ETV Bharat / business

China Supplies Over 30 Pc Of India's Industrial Goods; Overdependence On Single Nation Critical: GTRI

New Delhi: China accounts for around 16 per cent of India's total imports, but its dominance is significantly higher in industrial goods, supplying as much as 30.8 per cent of the country's requirements, think tank GTRI said on Tuesday. The country's imports increased to USD 774.98 billion in 2025-26. Out of this, USD 131.63 billion was from China.

Dependence on a single supplier for critical inputs leaves sectors like pharmaceuticals, electronics and clean energy exposed to disruptions, whether geopolitical or commercial, it said. The GTRI analysis said that about 66 per cent of India's imports from China, valued at USD 82.6 billion, are clustered in electronics, machinery, computers, and organic chemicals.

China accounts for 43 per cent of India's electronics imports, 40 per cent of machinery and computer imports, and 44 per cent of organic chemicals.

"These are not discretionary purchases but core inputs that feed directly into India's manufacturing ecosystem," Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) Founder Ajay Srivastava said.