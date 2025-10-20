ETV Bharat / business

China Posts Lacklustre Q3 Economic Data As Key Beijing Conclave Starts

Beijing: China's economy grew at its slowest pace in a year last quarter, official data showed Monday, as high-ranking leaders kicked off a closely watched meeting in Beijing focused on long-term policy planning.

The data was released just hours before state media announced the start of the four-day conclave, where top brass from the ruling Communist Party are expected to discuss strategies to address sluggish household spending and persisting woes in the vast property sector.

It also comes ahead of in-person discussions later this month between top Chinese and US trade officials -- as well as a potential meeting between presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping.

Trump earlier this month threatened blistering 100 percent tariffs on Chinese goods from November 1, in response to Beijing's sweeping export controls in the strategic rare earths sector.

Gross domestic product in the July-September quarter expanded 4.8 percent year-on-year, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said, down from 5.2 percent in the previous three months. The figure was on par with an AFP forecast based on a survey of analysts.

It also represented the slowest growth since the same quarter last year, when GDP expanded 4.6 percent. As trade pressure builds, experts say China must adjust to a growth model driven more by domestic household spending than exports and manufacturing.

Such a transition is likely to be on the table at this week's "fourth plenum" political gathering in Beijing. Chinese state media and officials have been taciturn about specific policy proposals included in the country's 15th five-year plan -- the main subject of this week's meeting.

But Xinhua said early Monday that the new plan, which covers the period from next year to 2030, will involve efforts to "strengthen the foundation of people's livelihoods", including by "investing in people".

The report ahead of the plenum also made several references to "new quality productive forces" -- a term Beijing uses to describe key technologies it hopes to achieve self-sufficiency in to ensure long-term growth.