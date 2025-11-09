ETV Bharat / business

China Halts Ban On Export To US Of Some Dual-Use Metals

Visitors tour past the exhibition booth of American Food and Agriculture during the China International Import Expo, in Shanghai, China, Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025. ( AP )

Beijing: China suspended an export ban to the United States that had targeted gallium, germanium and antimony, metals crucial for modern technology, Beijing's commerce ministry announced Sunday in a further de-escalation of the trade war with Washington. The restrictions banned the export of so-called dual-use goods, materials that can have both civilian and military applications.

Imposed in December 2024, the ban will now be suspended until November 27, 2026, Beijing's commerce ministry said in a statement. The announcement comes after leaders Xi Jinping and Donald Trump met on October 30 in South Korea and agreed to walk back some punitive measures imposed during their tit-for-tat tariff escalation.

At one point, duties on both sides had reached prohibitive triple-digit levels, hampering trade between the world's two largest economies and snarling global supply chains. Throughout the trade war, China has sought to leverage its chokehold over the critical minerals underpinning everything from smartphones to advanced military technology. Gallium, germanium and antimony are not classed as rare earth elements but are crucial for entire sectors of the economy.

China accounts for 94 percent of the world's production of gallium -- used in integrated circuits, LEDs and photovoltaic panels -- according to a report by the European Union published in 2024.